Milwaukee Brewers Mini-Marathon canceled for 2020 amid pandemic

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, July 8 the cancellation of the 9th annual Brewers Mini-Marathon.



The event, which was set to take place on Aug. 29, was to include a half-marathon, 10K and 5K race with fundraising proceeds to benefit the MACC Fund.



The team announced all participants currently registered for the Brewers Mini-Marathon events will be automatically transferred to their respective events in 2021. They say "no action is required on your part."