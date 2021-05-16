Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Brewers hiring event Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - Want to be a part of the 2021 Brewers season? The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting a hiring event Tuesday, May 18 from 5-7 p.m. at American Family Field.

Positions are available within the stadium and The Restaurant to be Named Later. 

There are openings for concessions, cooks, dishwashers Club Level attendants, suite runners, warehouse positions, interns, supervisors and more.

The Brewers say they are looking for highly motivated, customer-oriented individuals to join them this season.

To apply, you're asked to visit this website prior to the event.

