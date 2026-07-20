Milwaukee Brewers celebrate Hank Aaron's legacy; 755th home run in 1976

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron's 755th and final career home run, which he hit in Milwaukee on July 20, 1976. Created by artist Rosy Petri, the new mural at the Clinton Rose Senior Center honors Aaron's legacy, perseverance, and impact beyond baseball.



The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated on Monday, July 20, the legacy of Henry "Hank" Aaron with a mural celebration at Clinton Rose Senior Center in Milwaukee.

The event honored the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s historic 755th and final career home run – hit in Milwaukee on July 20, 1976 – establishing Aaron as baseball’s all-time home run king.

Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hits his 700th home run against the Phils here. The 39-year-old outfielder is not just 14 home runs behind Babe Ruth's home run record of 714. Aaron insisted the "magic threshold" of 700 was just another number.

Hank Aaron mural

What we know:

The Hank Aaron mural was created by artist Rosy Petri, and was installed by Gerald "Moolah Bred" Williamson Jr. A news release says it celebrates Aaron’s historic achievement while reflecting his perseverance, excellence and lasting influence beyond the game. The celebration will include a brief program inside Clinton Rose Senior Center, followed by a photo opportunity and ribbon cutting at the mural.

New Hank Aaron mural at Clinton Rose Senior Center, Milwaukee

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The mural celebration brought together Brewers representatives, local leaders, community partners and special guests to recognize Aaron’s impact on baseball, Milwaukee and generations of fans.

This is a developing story.

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