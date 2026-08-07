The Brief An expecting couple received a baby shower with a special surprise guest at American Family Field. Aurora Health Care and the Brewers hosted the celebration for the family. Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz announced he and his wife are also expecting.



An expecting couple got a big surprise at their baby shower. Aurora Health Care picked them to have their celebration at the ballpark, but that was not the only shock.

Ballpark baby shower

What they're saying:

It is not every day you celebrate a new baby like this. For Helen and Steve Brusky, this was no ordinary trip to the ballpark, but a big party for their little one on the way.

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"It just feels really nice to feel the love," Helen Brusky said. "It's just very amazing to be surrounded by all our friends and family and feeling the love that is already happening for our new baby girl."

Baby shower for Helen and Steve Brusky at American Family Field

Aurora Health Care played host, along with the Brewers, picked by their care team for the celebration. The couple is due in October with their rainbow baby after experiencing loss during their first pregnancy.

"It’s been a real joy to watch her grow physically and grow as a parent," Dr. Marie Forgie said, who has helped guide the couple along the way. "Helen in particular has just shown extraordinary strength throughout her pregnancy, especially this one."

Big-league surprise

What they're saying:

The Bruskys were showered with gifts and love and got a big surprise during one of the party games. Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz and his wife, Iliana, showed up as special guests – announcing they also have a baby on the way.

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"We’re just happy they allowed us to be a part of it," Ortiz said.

The Bruskys are taking in every moment, surrounded by love and looking forward to what is ahead.

Joey Ortiz and his wife, Iliana

"I think we’re just most excited to bring home a healthy baby girl and hear her cry and be able to hold her," Helen Brusky said.

Ortiz and his wife are due with a baby girl in December. It is their first child.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.