Milwaukee Brewers 2025 spring training, regular season game times

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers announced home game times for the team's 2025 spring training and regular-season schedule. Tickets for spring training got on sale beginning Monday, Nov. 18.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Nov. 14 home game times for the team’s 2025 spring training and regular-season schedule. The regular-season home opener is slated for Monday, March 31 at 1:10 p.m. against the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field.

New for 2025, Brewers officials say all regular-season weeknight games (Monday-Thursday) will start at 6:40 p.m. All Friday games will begin at 7:10 p.m. except for July 25 vs. Miami (3:10 p.m.).

Excluding a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Memorial Day (May 26 vs. Boston), all regular-season weekday games during April and May will begin at 12:10 p.m. In June, July, August and September, all weekday games will begin at 1:10 p.m. except for September 4 vs. Philadelphia (3:10 p.m.).

All Saturday regular-season home games will have first pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on September 28 vs. Cincinnati (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.

Excluding a March 21 game vs. Arizona, which will begin at 6:10 p.m. Arizona time, all Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix will get underway at 1:10 p.m. locally.

The Spring Breakout game on March 16 vs. Cincinnati will begin immediately following the Major League game slated for 1:10 p.m. Arizona time vs. Cleveland.

Tickets for Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix will go on sale at brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890 beginning Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. CT and 9 a.m. Arizona time.

Check out the spring training schedule – and peruse the regular-season schedule including home game times. All game dates and times are subject to change.