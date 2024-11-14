Milwaukee Brewers 2025 spring training, regular season game times
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Nov. 14 home game times for the team’s 2025 spring training and regular-season schedule. The regular-season home opener is slated for Monday, March 31 at 1:10 p.m. against the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field.
New for 2025, Brewers officials say all regular-season weeknight games (Monday-Thursday) will start at 6:40 p.m. All Friday games will begin at 7:10 p.m. except for July 25 vs. Miami (3:10 p.m.).
Excluding a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Memorial Day (May 26 vs. Boston), all regular-season weekday games during April and May will begin at 12:10 p.m. In June, July, August and September, all weekday games will begin at 1:10 p.m. except for September 4 vs. Philadelphia (3:10 p.m.).
All Saturday regular-season home games will have first pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on September 28 vs. Cincinnati (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.
Excluding a March 21 game vs. Arizona, which will begin at 6:10 p.m. Arizona time, all Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix will get underway at 1:10 p.m. locally.
The Spring Breakout game on March 16 vs. Cincinnati will begin immediately following the Major League game slated for 1:10 p.m. Arizona time vs. Cleveland.
Tickets for Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix will go on sale at brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890 beginning Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. CT and 9 a.m. Arizona time.
Check out the spring training schedule – and peruse the regular-season schedule including home game times. All game dates and times are subject to change.