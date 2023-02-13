Milwaukee Brewers 2023 promotional schedule unveiled

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Feb. 13 revealed the highly-anticipated full promotional schedule for the 2023 season, highlighted by 12 gate giveaways and the return of many fan favorite season-long promotions.



In addition, the Brewers announced that individual tickets will go on sale for the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9a.m. Fans will want to mark their calendars to jump at the first opportunity to lock in seats for all games. All tickets will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app.



According to a press release, the list of gate giveaways feature bobbleheads Devin Williams on Aug. 5, Rowdy Tellez on Aug. 26, and William Contreras on Sept. 16. Anticipation will also be high for the Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler on April 22 and Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers City Connect Crossover Basketball Jersey on April 8.



The below giveaways will be provided to the first 30,000 fans in attendance, with the two dates noted (*) offered to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.



Saturday, April 8 – Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers City Connect Basketball Jersey, courtesy of ESPN Milwaukee

Saturday, April 22 – Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, courtesy of American Family Insurance

Saturday, April 29 – Brewer Long-Sleeve Hooded Shirt, courtesy of UScellular®

Sunday, May 14 – Brewers Wristlet*, courtesy of American Family Insurance

Saturday, May 27 – Christian Yelich Patriotic Jersey, courtesy of Chevrolet

Saturday, June 10 – City Connect Flag

Sunday, June 18 – Brewers Bucket Hat*, courtesy of Miller Lite (for fans age 21+)

Saturday, July 22 – City Connect Beach towel, courtesy of HI-CHEW

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Devin Williams bobblehead

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Rowdy Tellez bobblehead, courtesy of Toyota

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Brewers Branded Fleece Vest, courtesy of Hupy and Abraham

Saturday, Sept. 16 – William Contreras bobblehead



New this year, the Brewers have rolled out the Sunday Fun-Day Bundle, available all season long, where fans can get four Terrace Outfield tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one general parking pass for just $59, an excellent option offering great value for small groups of friends and family. Up to eight additional tickets may be added to the package to accommodate larger groups as well.

In addition to the new Sunday Fun-Day Bundle, a number of fan special ticket offers are returning, including 5-County Fridays, when residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties save 50 percent on tickets; Kids & Seniors Discount Days, presented by WPS Health Insurance, where kids 14 and under and seniors 60 years of age or older have access to half-price tickets for weekday afternoon home games (excluding the Home Opener); and Miller High Life Mondays where Terrace Reserved tickets are just $6. High school and college students can enjoy an expanded offering in 2023 with the $9 Student Special, presented by UW Credit Union, allowing students to purchase $9 discounted tickets for Monday through Friday home games.



The complete 2023 promotional schedule can be found at brewers.com/Promotions.

Fans can purchase tickets for Theme Nights, Community Nights and the new Sunday Fun-Day Bundle today before all other single-game tickets for the 2023 season become available on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. CT.