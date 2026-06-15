Milwaukee Brady Street launches Summer Safety Pilot Program

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The Brief The Brady Street BID #11 is launching a six-week Summer Safety Pilot Program to tackle reckless driving, loitering, loud music, and late-night disruptions. The initiative will use increased police visibility, stricter ordinance enforcement, public safety messaging, and potential overnight parking and rideshare restrictions, officials said. The BID will monitor community feedback throughout the pilot and host a public Town Hall meeting afterward to evaluate the program's effectiveness.



The Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID #11) announced on Monday, June 15, that it will launch a six-week Summer Safety Pilot Program aimed at improving public safety and quality of life along the Brady Street corridor. The BID is launching this program in partnership with the Milwaukee Police Department, local businesses, residents, security partners, and Alderman Alex Brower’s Office,

Summer Safety Pilot Program

What we know:

A news release says the pilot program is scheduled to begin on June 25, and will focus on addressing ongoing concerns related to reckless driving, loud music, loitering, underage drinking, open intoxicants, and other late-night disruptive behaviors.

The pilot program will include increased visibility and coordination among stakeholders, enhanced enforcement of existing ordinances by the Milwaukee Police Department, public safety messaging, and business engagement efforts, the news release says. Additional measures under consideration include overnight parking restrictions, designated ride-share pickup and drop-off locations, and a district-wide Code of Conduct campaign designed to encourage respectful and responsible behavior throughout the neighborhood.

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Throughout the six-week pilot, the BID and its partners will monitor community feedback, public safety trends, and operational impacts. Following the pilot period, a public Town Hall meeting will be held to gather additional input and evaluate the effectiveness of the program.

The news release says community members are encouraged to share feedback throughout the process and participate in future discussions regarding the pilot's outcomes and potential next steps.

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