4-year-old boy Milwaukee killed, accused father testifies at trial

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his 4-year-old son last summer. Ralph Taylor III was shot and killed at his home near 75th and Northridge Lakes. A jury is deliberating whether the father is guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.



A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his 4-year-old son last summer. Now, it will be up to a jury to decide whether he's guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

The backstory:

The 4-year-old Ralph Taylor III was shot in the head at close range at his home near 75th and Northridge Lakes last July. His father, Ralph Taylor, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and felony weapon possession.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors said Taylor was drunk, upset and arguing with his wife – who told him she did not want Taylor in their son's life. The boy's mother, Casandra Taylor, is charged with child neglect and straw purchasing a firearm.

What they're saying:

Taylor took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday, March 11. He admitted that he tried to cover it up and lied to police, saying the bullet came from outside and faking outrage about what happened.

Related article

"Was it after you became concerned about having that gun you weren't supposed to have, that you came up with this story?" asked Kerri Cleghorn, Taylor's defense attorney.

"You’re thinking about yourself and not your own flesh and blood in that moment?" asked Matthew Torbenson, Milwaukee County District Attorney.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Taylor replied "yes" to both questions.

Taylor also admitted to recklessly handling the gun. His defense attorney said the boy's death was reckless but not intentional.

What's next:

The jury will resume its deliberations on Thursday morning, March 12.