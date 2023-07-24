Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 69th and Courtland

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing Rayshawn Wheaton.

Police said he was last seen near 69th and Courtland around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Wheaton is described as a Black boy, 11 years old, 4’05" tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Wheaton was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt, black and white Nike shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division, at 414-935-7405.