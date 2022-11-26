Milwaukee ‘Blackity Black Holiday Market,’ 40+ vendors

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Small Business
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Marcus Performing Arts Center hosted the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. 

The market featured 40-plus Milwaukee-area Black-owned businesses.

Organizers said the goal of the market was to bring together a diverse group of makers, artists and producers and keep the money they are spending on the holiday season in the Milwaukee community. 

It was put on by HYFIN Radio Milwaukee in conjunction with MKE Black