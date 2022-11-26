Milwaukee ‘Blackity Black Holiday Market,’ 40+ vendors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Marcus Performing Arts Center hosted the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
The market featured 40-plus Milwaukee-area Black-owned businesses.
Organizers said the goal of the market was to bring together a diverse group of makers, artists and producers and keep the money they are spending on the holiday season in the Milwaukee community.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
It was put on by HYFIN Radio Milwaukee in conjunction with MKE Black.