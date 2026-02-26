Milwaukee students bring Black history to life at Hawthorne School

The Brief Students at Milwaukee's Hawthorne School are recreating Black history. The Black History Month Wax Museum brings historic figures to life. This year's event retraces the steps of the Million Man March.



They say to know where you're going, you have to know where you've been.

Local perspective:

Students at Milwaukee's Hawthorne School aren't just studying history, they're retracing the steps of the Million Man March – turning halls into a living Black History Month Wax Museum.

Twelve classrooms transformed into exhibits that feature Black leaders, creatives and lawmakers – including Al Sharpton, Maya Angelou, Betty Shabazz, Jesse Jackson and Louis Farrakhan to name a few.

The entire community turned out to view the students' work.

The backstory:

The Million Man March, a moment of unity, happened on the National Mall in 1995. It showed the strength of Black voices and lead to national voter registration drives.

"Probably the most humbling, the most sincere, and the most benevolent event that I've ever participated in," said Leon Groce, who marched when he was 25 years old. "Unity, brotherhood, we stood together as one. This was the only time that I ever witnessed, whether you were an entertainer – your title didn't matter. You were a man on that day."

As for what the kids should walk away with.

"It's just understanding that life has a purpose and no matter your age, no matter your title, you stand for something. This is an opportunity for you to walk in the shoes of giants, because you're the next giant that will be walking and making pathways."