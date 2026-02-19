Bicyclist hit, seriously injured on Milwaukee's south side
article
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle hit and seriously injured a bicyclist on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Milwaukee police said a vehicle hit the 66-year-old bicyclist and then a fence at 7th and Becher. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.
Police arrested the driver, identified as a 47-year-old woman.
What's next:
MPD said criminal charges against the 47-year-old woman will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.