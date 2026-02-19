Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist hit, seriously injured on Milwaukee's south side

Published  February 19, 2026 10:20am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A bicyclist was hit and seriously injured on Milwaukee's south side.
    • It happened at 7th and Becher on Wednesday afternoon.
    • Police arrested the driver, identified as a 47-year-old woman.

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle hit and seriously injured a bicyclist on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Milwaukee police said a vehicle hit the 66-year-old bicyclist and then a fence at 7th and Becher. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

Police arrested the driver, identified as a 47-year-old woman.

What's next:

MPD said criminal charges against the 47-year-old woman will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

