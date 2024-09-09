Milwaukee beloved goose statue returned to owner

article

A woman’s beloved goose statue that went missing has returned.

FOX6 News reported that Bay View woman Sue Blareck’s goose statue disappeared back in August. The statue belonged to her mother, who passed away in 2022.

FOX6 News spoke with Blarock from her soon-to-be new home in Kentucky. A week ago, she put her Bay View place on the market and had photos taken. During that time, her mother's beloved goose statue ended up near the road. Someone else thought it was up for grabs.

It was returned over the weekend and was painted.

The goose normally sits on a patch next to the porch – and has been part of this home for about 25 years.