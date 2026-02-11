article

The Brief MPS said police are investigating a threat made against a student walkout. It was directed toward a planned walkout at Bay View High School. Police determined the person who made the threat was not a student at the school.



Milwaukee Public Schools said police are investigating a threat made against a student walkout, which had been planned for Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The details:

The threat, which made a reference to "gun violence," was directed at Bay View High School students on Feb. 6. MPS said the threat was directed at the walkout itself, not at the school or the school building.

Police determined the person who made the threat was not a Bay View High School student, according to MPS. Milwaukee police said the suspect who made the social media threat was arrested on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

MPS said it does not organize student walkouts, but the district supports the rights of students to share their views. Bay View student organizers were asked to cancel the walkout "out of an abundance of caution."

The school district said student organizers planned to proceed with a walkout. FOX6 News obtained a copy of an invitation to the walkout, which was described as a "peaceful protest" but did not say what students were protesting.

In a notice sent to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Bay View High School Principal Jeff Gaddis said, in part:

"We know that these situations can be concerning. If your child needs assistance, please contact the school office to be connected to the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker. School staff may access the Employee Assistance Program to learn about available options.

"We will continue to take any potential threat seriously. Thank you for your support as we continue to make Bay View High School a safe and welcoming place for our students, staff, families, and partners."

What's next:

MPD said criminal charges against the suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Editor's note: This story was updated to incorporate new information from MPS and MPD.