Milwaukee police investigate battery incident near Brady and Arlington

Published  December 24, 2025 10:03am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Three people were taken into custody following a battery incident that occurred in Milwaukee on Dec. 22.
    • Police located a 61-year-old subject on the ground unconscious near Brady and Arlington.
    • Milwaukee police are seeking additional suspects.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Monday, Dec. 22 near Arlington Place and Brady Street. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, officers were called out to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 61-year-old subject on the ground unconscious. 

The subject was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

A 25-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old man were taken into custody. The circumstances that led up to the altercation are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police are seeking additional suspects. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7212 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

