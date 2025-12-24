Milwaukee police investigate battery incident near Brady and Arlington

article

The Brief Three people were taken into custody following a battery incident that occurred in Milwaukee on Dec. 22. Police located a 61-year-old subject on the ground unconscious near Brady and Arlington. Milwaukee police are seeking additional suspects.



Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Monday, Dec. 22 near Arlington Place and Brady Street.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, officers were called out to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 61-year-old subject on the ground unconscious.

The subject was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 25-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old man were taken into custody. The circumstances that led up to the altercation are under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police are seeking additional suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7212 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.