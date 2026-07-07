Milwaukee Bastille Days; The Hop announces extended service

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The Brief The Hop extends service hours for Bastille Days Festival in Cathedral Square Park. Streetcar service will continue until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Bastille Days begins Thursday, July 9.



The Hop is extending its service hours to accommodate crowds heading to the Bastille Days Festival in Cathedral Square Park. Bastille Days kicks off Thursday, July 9.

Streetcar service

What we know:

Streetcar service will continue until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights to accommodate the large festival crowds.

With The Hop’s summer F-Line service, every streetcar serves the Cathedral Square stops, making it easy for riders to park anywhere along the route and easily reach the heart of the festival.

Streetcar service will pause briefly on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. for the Storm the Bastille run, resuming as soon as the race finishes.

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Operations will resume at approximately 10:30 p.m. (or as soon as the route is clear) and continue until midnight to accommodate crowds leaving the festival.

The Hop schedule

Thursday, July 9

Regular summer F-Line service until midnight

Pause in service to accommodate Storm the Bastille run from 8 p.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Regular summer F-Line schedule with service extended until 1 a.m.

Saturday, July 11

Regular summer F-Line schedule with service extended until 1 a.m.

Sunday, July 12

Regular summer F-Line schedule