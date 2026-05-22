Milwaukee home invasion stabbing, man accused appears in court

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a man. It's the latest accusation against the 34-year-old, who now has three open cases. Prosecutors previously charged him in two different sexual assault cases.



Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse a man of breaking into a home last year, creeping into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping and later stabbing her boyfriend multiple times.

In court

The latest:

Tedrick Boone, 34, made his initial court appearance Friday on charges that included attempted homicide and burglary. A court commissioner set cash bond at $250,000.

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The backstory:

It's the latest accusation against Boone, who now has three open cases.

"He has a 2019 open case in Milwaukee County, fourth-degree sexual assault, two counts, and an open 2026, first-degree sexual assault and armed robbery," said Karine O'Byrne, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

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The backstory:

Boone was wanted for sexual assault for more than a year when prosecutors say he broke into a home here near 17th and Highland and stabbed a man multiple times last November. Months later, just blocks away near 14th and Kilbourn, prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a Marquette University student.

Court filings said DNA developed in the 14th and Kilbourn sexual assault case tied Boone to the home invasion.

"The defendant breaks in and then moves throughout this home in order to – certainly appears – find a female," O'Byrne said.

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A criminal complaint said Boone told the woman he had a gun. When she screamed, her boyfriend woke up and began to struggle with Boone – and Boone stabbed him six to seven times.

"Huge laceration on the left bicep, two lacerations on the thighs/groin area, a severed brachial artery, a punctured liver, a punctured lung, sliced hand with significant nerve damage," said O'Byrne.

"The complainant indicates, in part (the girlfriend) stated that she woke up to an unknown person opening the bedroom door and coming up to her," said Cedric Cornwall, Milwaukee County Circuit Court commissioner. "She stated that person pinned her down by the shoulders. The defendant stated, 'Don't move, I have a gun.'"

Sex assault cases

Dig deeper:

While no sex crime is charged in regard to what happened at 17th and Kilbourn, the prosecutor in that case said Thursday it's her belief that the home invasion was sexually motivated.

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"If this is to proceed to trial, we’ll likely file a joinder motion," said Alicia Kort, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

That revelation came as a judge held a scheduling hearing for Boone's two open sexual assault cases involving the Marquette student and a 2019 case in which prosecutors say Boone groped two women downtown.

Boone has signaled in intent to plead out in both cases.

"I'm going to spend some more time with Mr. Boone, and we'll have a much better idea about what's happening on the next court day," said defense attorney Michael Cerniglia.