Milwaukee woman attacked inside her home, neighbors charged

article

The Brief Prosecutors accuse two people of attacking their neighbor inside her home. It happened in Milwaukee near 12th and Locust. Prosecutors said one of the two put a gun to the victim's head.



Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse two people of attacking their neighbor inside her home earlier this month.

Charges filed

In court:

Court records show 22-year-old Tazjah Smith and 21-year-old Domonick Farmer are each charged with burglary and battery to an elder. Farmer is also charged with pointing a gun at the neighbor.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Both Smith and Farmer made their initial court appearance on Thursday. Smith's bond was set at $5,000, while Farmer's was set at $2,500.

Featured article

Neighbor attacked

The backstory:

It happened on Jan. 2. A criminal complaint said a 72-year-old woman said she was home when her upstairs neighbor, Smith, pounded on her door and accused her of "stealing groceries." Smith then forced her way into the home and hit the victim in the face.

Court filings said the victim told police she was on the floor when she saw Farmer, who also lives upstairs, come in and tell Smith to "bear her a**." The 72-year-old said Smith then hit her several more times before Smith and Farmer went upstairs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A witness said Smith also told Farmer to "get the gun," and that Farmer came back with a gun that he "placed to the head" of the victim, according to the complaint. The witness said he told Farmer that it was "not worth it." The witness also said Farmer demanded $20,000 and searched the home before they left without any money.

At the scene near 12th and Locust, court filings said police found "signs of a struggle" – including a cabinet door off its hinges, clumps of hair on the floor and a dented can of vegetables. The victim's face and eye were swollen, and she was taken to a hospital.

Police found Smith and Farmer in the upstairs unit. Prosecutors said Smith "appeared to be covered in sweat with fresh scratches." Officers searched the unit and found two guns, which matched descriptions provided by the victim and witness, and "small amounts" of methamphetamine and marijuana.