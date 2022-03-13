Milwaukee Art Museum programs are back

The Milwaukee Art Museum is welcoming guests back to some normalcy. Check out some of the events they have coming up this spring.

"Art in Bloom is the kick-off of spring at the Milwaukee Art Museum," said Courtney Kihslinger, director of events.

The extravagant floral event is one of many attractions coming back this year at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

"This year we have timed ticketing which is advanced reservations and we’re asking everyone to go to our website to purchase their tickets in advance. I’m thrilled as are all of my clients to welcome the city back into the museum and celebrate spring in this way," said Kihslinger.

Nearly thirty local florists come together and create their interpretations of different art pieces around the gallery.

"We are so happy its back. It’s a great interaction with the city, the museum, and the floral industry," said Emily Neubauer, owner of Bellefiore Flower Shop.

Also back – the Kohl's Art Studio reopened and is ready to welcome families back for fun art projects.

"Families can drop in with their kids and make art. We have the teachers and the supplies all ready for you," said Emily Sullivan, director of youth and family programs.

Through July, many of the art activities will be based on the Christy Matson textile art exhibition.

"You can weave in the studio, check out her weavings, move back and forth and just make a day out of it," said Sullivan.

The Kohl's Art Studio is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Art in Bloom event is taking place April 7-10.

For more information on either attraction, visit their website.