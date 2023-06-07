Milwaukee arson, 35th and Locust, man seen leaving with appliances

Milwaukee police are looking for the man who burglarized a home near 35th and Locust and then set it on fire Tuesday, June 6.

Neighbors watched as the man walked out of the home with appliances and flames shot from the windows.

"Just to see this, it hurts my heart," said Miranda Meeks.

Meeks was driving by shortly after it started. She pulled over to see if she could help.

"The flames were just rushing, rushing in the front," said Meeks.

Milwaukee arson, 35th and Locust

The fire was too large for her to get too close. She took out her phone, recording the growing flames.

"As I got closer to the fire, it was like, the front end of the house was falling apart," said Meeks.

Investigators say seconds before it started, someone burglarized the place. Neighbors watched as a man walked out with TVs.

Milwaukee arson, 35th and Locust

"Once he took all the stuff out that he was taking, the fire started from this window," said Amanda Jackson.

Jackson lives nearby and called 911. She stood with others, trying to see if anyone was inside before firefighters got there.

"We had to (move) back because the glass got to busting out and stuff," said Jackson.

Milwaukee arson, 35th and Locust

No one was home and no one was hurt.

The man accused of starting it all was nowhere to be found.

"It makes me feel for my community," said Meeks. "It makes me feel for the safety of my community."

Milwaukee arson, 35th and Locust

Police said they know who the man is and are looking for him. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.