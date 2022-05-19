Milwaukee armed robbery suspect sought; crime near 9th and Burleigh

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened near 9th and Burleigh on April 25.

Officials say the suspect was in possession of a vehicle that was stolen by force around midday that Monday.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 20-25 years old, 5’8 tall, with black hair. He was last seen wearing silver sunglasses, a black jacket, a black shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.