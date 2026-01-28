Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee armed robbery; police investigate Capitol Drive incident

Published  January 28, 2026 7:52pm CST
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery reported near 27th and Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
    • Investigators say the suspect implied having a weapon and fled with money.
    • Police are asking the public to share information or anonymous tips.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery reported on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28, on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 4:35 p.m. near 27th and Capitol, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect implied having a weapon and demanded money before fleeing with cash. No injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to search for an unknown suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

