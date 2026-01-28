Milwaukee armed robbery; police investigate Capitol Drive incident
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery reported on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28, on the city’s northwest side.
What we know:
The robbery happened around 4:35 p.m. near 27th and Capitol, according to police.
Investigators say the suspect implied having a weapon and demanded money before fleeing with cash. No injuries were reported.
Police are continuing to search for an unknown suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department