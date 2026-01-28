Milwaukee armed robbery; police investigate Capitol Drive incident

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery reported near 27th and Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Investigators say the suspect implied having a weapon and fled with money. Police are asking the public to share information or anonymous tips.



Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery reported on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28, on the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 4:35 p.m. near 27th and Capitol, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect implied having a weapon and demanded money before fleeing with cash. No injuries were reported.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police are continuing to search for an unknown suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.