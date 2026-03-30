Milwaukee armed robbery near Teutonia and Hampton; suspects sought

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for two suspects who used firearms to rob a victim near Teutonia and Hampton on Saturday, March 21. Both suspects are described as men around 20 years old; one carried a tan handgun, while the other was armed with an AR-style pistol. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened near Teutonia and Hampton on Saturday, March 21.

Milwaukee armed robbery

What we know:

Officials said the suspects displayed their firearms and took property from the victim before fleeing on foot just after 9 p.m. on that Saturday.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, approximately 20 years old with braided hair above his head. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans, black shoes, and a dark-colored backpack. He was armed with a tan handgun.

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Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, approximately 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black jacket, a white T-shirt, light-colored blue jeans and dark-colored shoes. He was armed with an AR-style pistol.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.