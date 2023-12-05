Milwaukee armed robbery, 12th and Locust, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 5 near 12th and Locust. It happened around 3:20 a.m.

Police say the armed suspects approached the victim, demanded and obtained property.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.