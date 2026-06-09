Milwaukee apartment theft; woman says puppy, sister’s ashes stolen

The Brief Treneicia Baker said her puppy and her sister's ashes were stolen during a May 27 break-in near 45th and Hampton. Baker said she got the puppy to help her grieve after her older sister, Keisha, died in early March. Milwaukee police said no one is in custody, and anyone with information should call police.



A Milwaukee woman is asking for help after she said someone broke into her apartment and stole several items, including her puppy and her sister's ashes.

What we know:

The break-in happened May 27 at a first-floor apartment near 45th and Hampton.

Treneicia Baker said she got her puppy to help her grieve after her older sister, Keisha, died of heart failure in early March. Baker said she and her sister lived together and never spent a day apart.

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She said the puppy, a teddy bear bichon, had become a major source of comfort.

"I got her because the house was too quiet. I was lonely," Baker said. "She kept me company, and she kept my mind at ease when things were rough when I was missing my sister."

Baker said the person who broke into her apartment stole several items, including a laptop, towels, credit cards, a gaming system and food from her kitchen.

The Milwaukee Police Department said no one is in custody.

What they're saying:

"They tore up the whole house literally from the front door to the bathroom was tore up," she said.

But Baker said the biggest losses were her puppy and a red heart containing her sister's ashes.

"I just want my sister’s ashes back and my puppy," Baker said. "What would you want with someone’s ashes? That’s irreplaceable. You can't get that back."

As Milwaukee police investigate, Baker is asking for help getting back what she says cannot be replaced.

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"It would mean everything to me," she said. "Literally everything."

Baker said she believes the break-in was random.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.