Milwaukee apartment fire raises questions about tenant rights

Tenants at a Milwaukee apartment complex are dealing with the aftermath of a Christmas Day fire that left dozens of units uninhabitable, as attorneys urge renters to understand their rights and seek legal guidance if needed.

What we know:

It has been nearly two weeks since residents like Peter Majerus were forced out after a fire tore through Colonial Creek Apartments. Cleanup efforts continue, and 22 units remain vacant.

"It was hard to see your kids in fear and it's just it's. It's kind of taking a big toll on me too because I am not waking up with them like I once used to," said Majerus.

Majerus said renter’s insurance has helped, but costs continue to add up as his family remains displaced.

"It really does add up and the renters insurance helps but I think we're gonna be spending more and damages to be honest with you. It's a it's still on my mind every day," he said.

What they're saying:

Attorneys say tenants displaced by fires or other dangerous conditions have protections under state law.

"If it's inhabitable. If they can't live there, they are not required under the law to pay rent anymore," said attorney Michael Maiselman. "They can vacate. In my understanding, the landlord can't require them to live there if the conditions are dangerous or unlivable."

Maiselman and other legal experts also stress the importance of renter’s insurance to help cover losses after fires or other disasters. They recommend tenants check the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services website for building code violations or red flags before signing a lease.

"They speak with an attorney to see together with their rights, and if they have a cause of action against anybody," Maiselman said.

Enigma Properties, which manages the apartment complex, did not respond for comment by deadline.

What you can do:

Tenants seeking legal assistance can find additional resources at Legal Action of Wisconsin and Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee.

