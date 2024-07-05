Milwaukee apartment fire; 84th and Mill, cause under investigation

article

Fire broke out at a Milwaukee apartment building on Thursday night, July 4.

It happened near 84th Street and Mill Road.

Apartment fire near 84th and Mill, Milwaukee

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.