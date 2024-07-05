Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment fire; 84th and Mill, cause under investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 9:18am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Apartment fire near 84th and Mill, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Fire broke out at a Milwaukee apartment building on Thursday night, July 4. 

It happened near 84th Street and Mill Road. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Apartment fire near 84th and Mill, Milwaukee

Apartment fire near 84th and Mill, Milwaukee

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 