Milwaukee apartment building fire; 5 jump from balconies, 6 rescued

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The Brief A Milwaukee apartment building was damaged by a fire Friday morning, May 1. Six occupants were rescued from the structure by the MFD. The cause is under investigation.



Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment building fire on Fond du Lac Avenue near Bourbon Street in Milwaukee on Friday morning, May 1.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire on the first and second floors.

Five occupants jumped from second floor balconies and were taken to the hospital. Six other occupants were rescued from the structure by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

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Milwaukee apartment building fire on Fond du Lac Avenue near Bourbon Street

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.