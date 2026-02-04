Milwaukee apartment fire deemed arson; police search for suspect

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Feb. 1 near 77th and Green Tree. Firefighters had to use ladders to rescue several people from the apartment, including two infants. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



The Milwaukee Police Department said an apartment building fire that hospitalized six people early Sunday morning, Feb. 1 has been deemed arson.

Police say the suspect started the fire by unknown means.

Apartment fire

The backstory:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, firefighters responded to the two-story, eight-unit apartment near 77th and Green Tree shortly before 6 a.m. and found a fire in the first floor common hallway of the building, with people hanging out of the second story windows.

The fire in the first floor hallway made exiting the building through that door impossible. Milwaukee fire crews rescued several people via ladders from their second story windows.

Scene outside the apartment on 77th Street near Green Tree

A 56-year-old, a 52-year-old, a 42-year-old, a 38-year-old, a 32-year-old and a 30-year-old were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries during the rescue.

The apartment building did not have sprinklers.

An MCTS bus was also requested and came to the scene to provide temporary shelter to those that were out in the cold.

The building is currently uninhabitable.

What you can do:

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.