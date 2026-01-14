Milwaukee apartment arson; lack of sprinklers raises safety questions

The Brief Milwaukee police say an arsonist intentionally set fire to a senior-heavy apartment complex near 22nd and Hampton. Dozens of units were damaged or closed, forcing residents into shelters and leaving one woman critically injured. Officials say the building met code at construction despite not having sprinklers, raising renewed safety concerns.



Milwaukee police are searching for the person accused of intentionally setting fire to an apartment complex that housed mostly seniors near 22nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

What we know:

Police said the Tuesday afternoon fire was deliberately set and that investigators are actively searching for a suspect.

"We know who we’re looking for at this time, hopefully we can find this person and bring them to justice," said Lt. Efrain Cornejo, Milwaukee Police Department.

The Department of Neighborhood Services said nine apartment units were significantly damaged, while 51 units have been closed for remediation. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said several residents remain in shelters and one woman is recovering from critical injuries.

Local perspective:

"It just sucks so much," said Sadie Randolph, a tenant.

"It’s fortunate enough nobody got killed," said Calvin Lewis, a tenant.

Dig deeper:

Beyond the suspected arson and injuries, attention has focused on the lack of sprinklers inside the building. DNS said state code adopted by the city in 1974 required sprinklers in multifamily residential buildings taller than 60 feet.

DNS said the New Hampton Gardens Apartments were compliant when constructed in 1978. While the height of the building is unknown, Lipski said one story typically measures between 11 and 14 feet, putting the three-story structure in the 30-foot range — below the 60-foot threshold requiring sprinklers.

The three-story building was compliant at the time, even though today’s rules are stricter.

The rule is listed under Wisconsin Administrative Code Chapter Ind 52, covering fire prevention, detection and suppression.

"People can get stuck in a one-story building, knocked out by the smoke, so I don’t think height should even be a factor," said Lipski. "I don’t think height should even be a factor, get sprinklers in all the buildings."

DNS said the property is currently in court over a separate violation involving missing fire extinguishers. The agency also said it is working with the Milwaukee Health Department to conduct air quality readings of the building.

