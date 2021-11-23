Milwaukee anti-racist public health plan, feedback wanted

The city of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is seeking community feedback as it works to develop a strategic, five-year plan to advance public health through an anti-racist framework.

In a Tuesday news release, MHD said it plans to anchor its work in a "comprehensive, data-driven, and participatory process" that seeks the voice and insights of staff, residents and service organizations to help understand the greatest opportunities for community health.

Milwaukee community members interested in sharing their thoughts and insights can access the survey on the city's website. The three-question survey will be open through Dec. 23. The results of the data-gathering initiative will help MHD focus its resources and guide the department’s work in the future.

MHD engaged Genesis Health Consulting to facilitate the strategic planning work, providing an objective third-party viewpoint on the work. The strategic plan will be implemented in July 2022.

Statement from Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson:

"The Milwaukee Health Department works to advance the health and equity of Milwaukeeans by creating policies, delivering programs and services to Milwaukee residents, funding local health initiatives, and advocating for community health. We cannot do our jobs successfully without taking into consideration the valuable feedback from those who live, learn, work, play, and worship in the city of Milwaukee."