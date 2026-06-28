Milwaukee anti-gun violence march honors teen killed 9 years ago

The Brief Emani Robinson was 16 years old when he was shot and killed in Milwaukee in June 2017. His family said he was caught in the crossfire after going to the store. Family members, community activists and leaders gathered Sunday for an event in his honor and a "put the guns down" march.



Nine years after 16-year-old Emani "Flash" Robinson was shot and killed in Milwaukee, his family and community members gathered to keep his memory alive.

What we know:

The event was held Sunday, June 28, at 37th and Center. It was both a celebration in Robinson’s honor and a call to end gun violence.

"What it means to me is love, celebration, nonviolence, and peace," said Latosha Brickhouse, Robinson’s mother.

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Brickhouse said the day marked the ninth anniversary of her son’s death.

"Today is the ninth year anniversary," Brickhouse said.

The backstory:

Robinson was 16 years old in June 2017 when loved ones said he went to the corner store and got caught in the middle of a shootout. He was shot and killed.

Since then, the community has made it a mission to remember the young football player through events like Sunday’s gathering.

"I miss him, and I love him," Brickhouse said. "The outpouring support is awesome."

Organizers called it a party with a purpose. The event included free food and groceries for neighbors, information about community services and a walk to end gun violence.

"Every year is just a blessing to get to do it," said organizer Farina Brooks.

What they're saying:

Brooks said the goal is to honor Robinson while supporting his family and encouraging people to put down their weapons.

"Our goal is really just to honor him," Brooks said.

The event comes as Milwaukee continues to deal with gun violence. At least seven people were shot over the past week, and at least one person was killed, per the Milwaukee Police Department.

"I pray a lot for this city," Brooks said.

Big picture view:

Brickhouse said the community needs to come together.

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"We need to end all the gun violence," Brickhouse said. "We need to come together for peace."

Brooks said addressing violence in the city will take more than officials bringing ideas. She said community members need to play a role, too.

"All of us, we need to do what we can do to help," Brooks said.

Organizers said they hope more positive events and actions in the community encourage others to get involved and help prevent another tragedy.