The Brief A Milwaukee Ald. Lamont Westmoreland posted a fake image that showed the city's "art car" crushed beneath a tree. The image was posted after tornado-warned storms rolled across Milwaukee County and other parts of southeast Wisconsin. Westmoreland did not initially say it was fake, but later admitted it was intentional and meant to grab people's attention.



A Milwaukee alderman admitted he posted a fake image that depicted the "Mobile City" art car, which was developed in an effort to curb reckless driving, crushed beneath a tree after Tuesday night's storms.

Tuesday night storms

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service issued weather alerts for severe thunderstorms that were tornado-warned for certain parts of southeast Wisconsin, including central Milwaukee County, at times Tuesday night.

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In the storm's aftermath, We Energies reported thousands of customers without power in Milwaukee County. FOX6 News crews and viewers found damage, including downed trees, in and around Milwaukee after the storm passed.

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What did Westmoreland post?

What they're saying:

Ald. Lamont Westmoreland's initial Facebook post went up at 11:26 p.m. on Tuesday after severe weather watches and warnings expired. It included a fake image of the art car crushed underneath a tree.

"Looks like the Big Bad Wolf came through Milwaukee tonight! He huffed, he puffed, and he blew quite a few trees down. Tonight’s storm has left downed and damaged trees throughout the city," the post read, in part.

Westmoreland's post then provided information on how to contact the city about fallen trees and debris, followed by a reminder for residents to "please stay safe and use caution around downed trees and branches, particularly if power lines are involved."

Why did Westmoreland post fake image?

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News asked Westmoreland about the post and image via email on Wednesday morning. Less than an hour after FOX6's inquiry, the alderman added a disclaimer on his Facebook post. He then shared the same disclaimer in response to our email.

"'The car' wasn’t actually crushed by a tree. This image was created to grab people’s attention, remind residents to report downed or damaged trees, and make sure they know how to report them to the city," he wrote. "And yes, I purposely used that car.

"For those who remember, I was pretty vocal about that taxpayer-funded car when it was rolled out as a way to bring attention to reckless driving. I thought it was an embarrassingly wasteful use of tax dollars.

"So when I needed a vehicle for this photo, there really was only one choice. It felt like a perfect opportunity. The tree damage is real. The car damage…not so much."

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The backstory:

Officially dubbed "The Moving City," the art car is a Ford Ranger covered in construction cones and messages. The Milwaukee Arts Board launched the project in August 2024.

The Moving City was meant to highlight the dangers of reckless driving, and it cost Milwaukee $88,000. It was part of the city's "Vision Zero" goal to eliminate traffic deaths by 2037.

"Reducing traffic fatalities is about an ‘all of the above’ approach. Having creative things that capture the public’s attention, and start conversations, and bring people to us at events, to talk to people about why we put a speed bump in their neighborhood, or why they might be seeing a different project is a real positive," Jessica Wineberg, Vision Zero policy director, said at the time.

Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Who is Lamont Westmoreland?

Local perspective:

Westmoreland represents Milwaukee's 5th District on the Common Council. The northwest-side district covers neighborhoods as far south as Center Street up to Good Hope Road, and as far east as 76th Street out to 124th Street.

He was elected in a special election in 2023 and was reelected to his first full term in 2024. He is vice chair of the council's Public Works Committee and also serves on the Judiciary and Legislation Committee and Public Safety and Health Committee.

Westmoreland has been a vocal critic of the art car, specifically its cost.

"I'm just here to say it's an irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars. $88,000 for something that's temporary," Westmoreland said in 2024. "A lot of the funds that were used were unused funds. So then it raised the question, are they getting too much money in the budget?"