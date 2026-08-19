Storm damage in southeastern Wisconsin; thousands with power

The Brief Powerful storms struck southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, causing scattered damage across the region. On Wednesday morning, the We Energies outage map showed more than 26,000 customers without power. The FOX6 Weather Experts say Wednesday should turn into a pretty comfortable August day with partly cloudy skies.



Severe storms swept through southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 18, leaving a trail of damage across the area.

The We Energies outage map on Wednesday morning showed more than 26,000 customers were without power after thunderstorms rolled across the area Tuesday.

Storm damage

What we know:

FOX6 News spoke with a Milwaukee man whose girlfriend's car was crushed by a fallen tree near Girard and Appleton avenues.

Girard and Appleton, Milwaukee

FOX6 viewer Meysha B. shared video from the area of 97th and Metcalf in Milwaukee as a severe storm hit southeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. This viewer almost had a tree branch fall on her car.

FOX6 crews located an uprooted tree near 60th and Galena in Milwaukee.

60th and Galena in Milwaukee

Severe weather warning at Brewers game

What we know:

A FOX6 News employee at American Family Field reported that the public address announcer issued a weather alert as rain passed over the closed-roof ballpark, while a tornado warning message flashed on the scoreboard.

Lightning strike fire in Slinger

What we know:

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Slinger Fire Department and Lifestar Emergency Medical Services responded to a reported roof fire at the Slinger Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Upon arrival, a working fire was visible through a roof hatch on the building.

A preliminary investigation shows the fire started in the interior attic space—likely from a recent lightning strike—and was largely confined to the attic, with additional damage to some electrical components.

Slinger Wastewater Treatment Plant fire (Courtesy: Slinger Fire Department)

No firefighters were injured, and no employees were onsite during the fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.