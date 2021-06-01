Milwaukee Air and Water Show canceled

The 2021 Milwaukee Air and Water Show scheduled for July 24-25 has been canceled.

Organizers said on social media the event will not be held "due to several major factors."

"It is unfortunate families in our community will not be able to enjoy the Milwaukee Air & Water Show again this year," said Doug Gordon, President/CEO of WaterStone Bank, in the social media post. "But we look forward to getting together next year to watch the Blue Angels, and other performers, at the lakefront."

"This was a hard decision that impacts so many involved with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, but it is the right decision during this unprecedented time", said Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith. "We are eager to be a part of the show’s return in the future."

"Given all the factors affecting our ability to put on a quality event, there was no other choice," Milwaukee Air & Water Show President Paul Rogers said. "We will come back stronger, safer and ready for the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which is scheduled with the US Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, as well as many other world-class military and civilian air show performers," he added.