Milwaukee Admirals, Riley Green, and more from May 5-7

Get ready for a weekend packed with some of the events listed below in southeast Wisconsin.

Get the weekend started with the Milwaukee Admirals. The team is playing at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against the Manitoba Moose on Friday, May 5. There are plenty of ticket packages available to make your visit to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena more cost-friendly.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Singer Riley Green performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Riley Green takes the stage to bring some traditional Country back to Milwaukee on Friday evening, May 5. According to the Rave site, "Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come. His full-length debut album DIFFERENT ‘ROUND HERE was released in 2019 and has produced the GOLD-certified No. 1 hit "There Was This Girl" and GOLD-certified single "I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died" – a song People praised "might take him to a whole new stratosphere," and one he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers." Purchase your tickets now at therave.com.

The Tripoli Shrine Circus is returning to the Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for eight performances from Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7. People will be able to see talent from across the globe, including Africa, Mongolia, Brazil, Mexico, and Romania. Look forward to seeing Acrobats, Aerialists, Dare-Devils, Clowns, and more are real-life masters of gravity, purveyors of jaw-dropping stunts, creators of belly-jiggling hijinks, and maestros of airborne artistry. You can find tickets at www.spectacularcircus.com or come one house before the show starts.