The Milwaukee Admirals are set to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Tuesday, June 4, in another round of the playoffs.

Jon Greenberg, Admirals President, joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio with more on the excitement surrounding the team. And it seems Roscoe followed him!

The Admirals' next two games are at home at Panther Arena. Click here for tickets and more information.