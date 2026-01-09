Milwaukee Admirals offer fans free cancer awareness consultations

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals and Aurora Health Care are hosting "Screenings with Greenie" during the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Tuesday, Jan. 13. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside section 208, fans can receive free 1-on-1 health consultations, blood pressure checks, and cancer risk assessments from Aurora providers. The initiative is named after Admirals President Jon Greenberg, who is sharing his personal story following a successful battle with prostate cancer last summer.



The Milwaukee Admirals, along with Aurora Health Care, announced that the team will offer fans free cancer awareness and health consultations at their game on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena, which is the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

"Screenings with Greenie"

What we know:

A news release says the consultations are titled "Screenings with Greenie," named for Admirals President Jon Greenberg who has successfully battled prostate cancer last summer and shared his story to fans through the team and his social media channels.

Fans are encouraged to stop by the Screenings with Greenie area, which will be located outside section 208, for a quick 1-on-1 consultation with an Aurora Health Care provider. They'll discuss cancer risk factors, recommend appropriate screenings, and offer blood pressure checks - because early detection saves lives.

The consultations will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.