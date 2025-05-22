Milwaukee Admirals lose to Texas Stars in Game 3 of Central Division Finals

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals had 5-1 loss to the Texas Stars in game three of the Central Division Finals. The Admirals now trail the best-of-five series two games to one with game four set for Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena. The Admirals look to stave off elimination as the series continues Friday night.



Spencer Stastney scored the Admirals' lone goal as they were pushed to the brink of elimination in a 5-1 loss to the Texas Stars in game three of the Central Division Finals on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Admirals drop Game 3

The Admirals now trail the best-of-five series two games to one with game four set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena.

Texas got on the board first when Kyle Looft’s shot from the left point found its way past a screened Matt Murray 3:45 into the game.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee had a great chance to knot the score with two full minutes of a five-on-three power-play early in the second but they couldn’t capitalize and eventually Texas grabbed a two-goal on a Curtis McKenzie tally at the 13:18 mark of the sandwich frame.

The Admirals finally got on the board 6:04 into the third when Spencer Stastney got the rebound of his own shot and pushed the puck past Remi Poirier for his second goal of the playoffs. Kieffer Bellows and Ozzy Wiesblatt earned assists on the play for Milwaukee.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, Texas responded in quick succession, as Kyle Capobianco pushed the lead to 3-1 71 seconds later. That was followed by goals from Jack Becker at 7:50 and Cameron Hughes at 9:32 and the Ads were down by four.

Justin Hryckowian finished off the scoring with a power-play marker with 2:07 to go in the game to bring the score to 6-1.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's next:

The Admirals look to stave off elimination as the series continues Friday night with game four at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena. If necessary, a game five would be on Sunday evening at 6 p.m.