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Milwaukee 6-year-old child falls out 2nd story window

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 19, 2026 10:14 AM CDT
Published June 19, 2026 10:14 AM CDT
article

Investigation near 32nd and National Avenue, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A child fell from a second-story window near 32nd and National Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
    • The child was hospitalized with serious injuries.
    • Officials said the fall appears to be accidental.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Thursday afternoon, June 18, to a welfare check after a child fell out of a second story window near 32nd and National Avenue. 

Child fell out window

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. 

Officials said the circumstances that led up to the fall are under investigation. However, it appears to be an accident. 

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Investigation near 32nd and National Avenue, Milwaukee

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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