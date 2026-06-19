Milwaukee 6-year-old child falls out 2nd story window

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The Brief A child fell from a second-story window near 32nd and National Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The child was hospitalized with serious injuries. Officials said the fall appears to be accidental.



Milwaukee police responded on Thursday afternoon, June 18, to a welfare check after a child fell out of a second story window near 32nd and National Avenue.

Child fell out window

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the circumstances that led up to the fall are under investigation. However, it appears to be an accident.

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Investigation near 32nd and National Avenue, Milwaukee

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.