Milwaukee 6-year-old child falls out 2nd story window
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Thursday afternoon, June 18, to a welfare check after a child fell out of a second story window near 32nd and National Avenue.
Child fell out window
What we know:
Officers were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Officials said the circumstances that led up to the fall are under investigation. However, it appears to be an accident.
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Investigation near 32nd and National Avenue, Milwaukee
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.