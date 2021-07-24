Milwaukee woman, teen shot Saturday in separate incidents

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to two shootings within two miles of one another on Saturday, July 24.

The victims in both shootings sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The first shooting happened near 28th and Villard around 9 a.m. The victim, a 31-year-old woman, did not require medical treatment for her injuries.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Just before 2 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot near 27th and Glendale. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said unknown suspects fired several shots at a vehicle, subsequently striking the teen. Authorities are seeking those unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.