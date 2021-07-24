Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman, teen shot Saturday in separate incidents

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee police at shooting scene near 27th and Glendale on July 24, 2021.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to two shootings within two miles of one another on Saturday, July 24.

The victims in both shootings sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The first shooting happened near 28th and Villard around 9 a.m. The victim, a 31-year-old woman, did not require medical treatment for her injuries.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Just before 2 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot near 27th and Glendale. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said unknown suspects fired several shots at a vehicle, subsequently striking the teen. Authorities are seeking those unknown suspects.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

