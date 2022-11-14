Milwaukee 15-year-old shot near Beale and Fond du Lac

A Milwaukee girl, 15, was shot near Beale and Fond du Lac Monday, Nov. 14.

Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. during a fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.