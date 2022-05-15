Milwaukee 13-year-old shot in home near 13th and Olive

A Milwaukee 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 13th and Olive Sunday afternoon, May 15.

Police said the teenager was shot while inside a home in the area and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.