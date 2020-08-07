Miller Lite celebrates International Beer Day with free beer in 'international' US cities

The coronavirus pandemic has restricted international travel, but Miller Lite has found a way to celebrate International Beer Day -- Aug. 7 -- without hopping on a flight or cruise.

With purchase, the beer brand will be offering a six-pack of Miller Lite bottles or cans on Aug. 7 in cities around the U.S. that have "international" names. For example, the offer is available for Wisconsinites willing to head to Denmark in Brown County on Friday.

Elsewhere, cities such as Japan, Pennsylvania and Belgium, Illinois are in on the deal.

The offer is only available for purchases on Aug. 7 and is redeemed as a rebate; receipts must be submitted by Aug. 14 or while supplies last.

A full list of participating cities -- and more information about the offer -- can be found at MillerLite.com. All legal alcohol purchase requirements apply.