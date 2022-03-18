Miller High Life Theatre, Pabst Theater Group partnership

article

The Wisconsin Center District’s Board of Directors approved on Friday, March 18 a five-year agreement in which the Pabst Theater Group will serve as the exclusive booker and operator for public, ticketed entertainment events held at the 4,087-seat Miller High Life Theatre.

A news release says the Pabst Theater Group will assume exclusive booking rights to public, ticketed entertainment events effective immediately with management of full operations to transition by July 31. All current Miller High Life Theatre bookings will be honored as outlined in the agreement.

The Wisconsin Center District will retain naming rights and sponsorship opportunities and rights to book the Miller High Life Theatre for meetings and conventions business.

Marty Brooks, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District, issued the following statement:

"The purpose of this agreement is to align with an entity that delivers best-in-class guest experiences and promoter partnerships; showcases a dedication to the city of Milwaukee; and increases the activity of the Miller High Life Theatre without compromising the Wisconsin Center District’s ability to maximize the space for our core meetings and conventions business. Our goal for the Miller High Life Theatre is to maximize activity. We have been talking with a variety of promoters for years, and now is the right time as demand for live-events ramps up and we focus on the continued progress of convention center expansion, set for completion in early 2024."

Gary Witt, President and CEO of the Pabst Theater Group, stated:

"When our industry was abruptly and completely shut down by the pandemic, it showed us and everyone else just how important live entertainment is not only to its fans, but also to the economic health and imaging of our city. Part of our mission as an almost 20-year old Milwaukee company is to make sure that the city around us thrives. And with that, the common goal in our agreement with our friends at the Wisconsin Center District is as we have done in the past with each of the venues that are now a part of the Pabst Theater Group, to reawaken and help to give a soul and identity to another historic and beautiful venue, the Miller High Life Theatre."