Military whistleblower goes public with claims US has secret UFO retrieval program: ‘Terrestrial arms race’

An Air Force veteran is blowing the whistle on alleged secret U.S. military programs which he claims have been retrieving craft of "non-human origin" for at least several decades.

David Charles Grusch, a 36-year-old decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, served the National Reconnaissance Office, acting as their representative to Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021. At the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, he also served from late 2021 to July 2022 as co-lead of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) analysis and its representative to the task force, which was recently renamed the All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

The Debrief first reported Monday that Grusch said he filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) on classified information that he insists proves the recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the U.S. government, its allies and defense contractors.

The recoveries have been determined through analysis to be "of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures," Grusch said.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch said of the information he submitted to Congress and the ICIG. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

Grusch also sat down for an interview with NewsNation, claiming that many senior and former intelligence officers, many of whom he knew nearly his whole career, began confiding in him and provided documents and other "proof" that they were part of a secret craft retrieval program that the UAP Task Force "was not read into."

"These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed," Grusch said.

A video of unidentified aerial phenomena is played as U.S. Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray testifies before a House Intelligence Committee subcommittee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true."

"We’re definitely not alone," he said. "The data points, quite empirically that we’re not alone."

Grusch told The Debrief that unidentified flying object (UFO) "legacy programs" have long been concealed within "multiple agencies nesting UAP activities in conventional secret access programs without appropriate reporting to various oversight authorities."

He said he sounded the alarm to Congress on the existence of a decades-long "publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material – a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages."

"There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace which is extremely unethical and immoral," Grusch told News Nation, recognizing a "great personal risk and obvious professional risk" in speaking out publicly on the topic.

Grusch said he began providing hours of recorded classified information transcribed into hundreds of pages which included specific data about the materials-recovery program to Congress starting in 2022.

"Individuals on these UAP programs approached me in my official capacity and disclosed their concerns regarding a multitude of wrongdoings, such as illegal contracting against the Federal Acquisition Regulations and other criminality and the suppression of information across a qualified industrial base and academia," Grusch told The Debrief.

Though specific data, such as the locations of recoveries and program names remain classified, and no physical materials have been provided to Congress, several current members of the recovery program have since spoken to the Inspector General’s office, corroborating information in Grusch’s complaint.

"His assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct, as is the indisputable realization that at least some of these technologies of unknown origin derive from non-human intelligence," Karl Nell, a retired Army Colonel who worked with Grusch on the UAP Task Force, told The Debrief.

Per protocol, Grusch notified the Department of Defense of the information he intended to disclose to The Debrief, and the Pentagon cleared those intended on-the-record-statements for open publication in April – just days before Grusch left the government.