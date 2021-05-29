Expand / Collapse search

Military father surprises daughter at high school graduation

By Chris Williams
FOX TV Digital Team

A high school senior in Cincinnati, Ohio, had an unexpected but welcome guest at her graduation on May 16 as her military father, who was deployed overseas in the fall, made a surprise return.(Credit: Kings Local Schools District via Storyful)

CINCINNATI - It wasn’t her high school diploma that made Grace Macke tear up, but rather, it was seeing her military father for the first time in months because he was deployed overseas.

The high school graduate stood on stage on May 16 at Xavier University’s Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio to accept her diploma.

She was then told that her father, Master Sgt. Drew Macke of the US Air Force had pre-recorded a message. 
 

Organizers played Master Sgt. Macke’s "video," and his voice is heard around the arena, saying: "This is Master Sergeant Drew Macke calling from Doha, Qatar."

No video plays, however, and one of the organizers, playing along with the ruse by suggesting technical issues were to blame. 

That was when the sergeant walked on stage and surprised his daughter.

Video of the touching moment was shared by Kings Local Schools District.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 