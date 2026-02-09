Expand / Collapse search

Midwest Sad in Milwaukee turns seasonal depression into comfort food

By
Published  February 9, 2026 7:31am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
About Midwest Sad

About Midwest Sad

Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood where it’s all about made-from-scratch home baked goods.

The Brief

    • Looking for made-from-scratch cookies, brownies, sweet and savory rolls or maybe even banana pudding?
    • Midwest Sad has them if you can get them before they sell out.
    • Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood at a new hot spot that’s all about community.

MILWAUKEE - Midwest Sad, located at 601 S. 6th Street, is a unique, community-focused bakery, bar, and café in Milwaukee that turns "seasonal depression" (SAD) into comfort food. Brian Kramp is in the Walker’s Point neighborhood where the proof of the owner’s talents is in her pudding.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Source: FOX6 WakeUp News interviewed people for this story.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsMilwaukee