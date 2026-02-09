Midwest Sad in Milwaukee turns seasonal depression into comfort food
MILWAUKEE - Midwest Sad, located at 601 S. 6th Street, is a unique, community-focused bakery, bar, and café in Milwaukee that turns "seasonal depression" (SAD) into comfort food. Brian Kramp is in the Walker’s Point neighborhood where the proof of the owner’s talents is in her pudding.
