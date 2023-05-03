What we know about the Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect

Police are continuing to search for the suspected active shooter in the deadly shooting at a Midtown Atlanta's Northside Hospital.

Authorities with the Atlanta Police Department say the suspected shooter is Deion Patterson. The 24-year-old former member of the Coast Guard is accused of killing one woman and hospitalizing four other women inside the Northside Medical building on the 1100 block of West Midtown Street.

In a statement to FOX 5, officials have confirmed Deion Patterson was a former Coast Guardsman who entered the service in July 2018. He was discharged from active duty in January. At the time he was serving as an Electrician's Mate Second Class.

In surveillance photos shared by police, the suspect was seen wearing dark pants and a light-colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. In most of the photos he has a mask on, but in one, taken in one of the building's elevators, the mask is off revealing what appears to be facial hair. Patterson also appears to be wearing a bag across his front.

At 2:46 p.m., police shared a photo of Patterson's face, showing a man with brown eyes, black hair, and a full black beard.

Police say no additional shots have been fired since the shooting happened shortly after noon Wednesday.

Atlanta police said they are aware of a carjacking that happened near 14th and Williams streets not long after the shooting. They said the vehicle was believed to have been recovered in suburban Cobb County, but that turned out not to be the case. Cobb County investigators say they are continuing their search in Vinings, Cumberland, and the area around Truist Park. They are advising residents that portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal police presence.

The 24-year-old suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information about where he could be should call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible motive in the shooting. They say Atlanta police had "minimal contact" with Patterson before the shooting.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to Patterson's arrest and indictment.