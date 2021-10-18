Middle Eastern Cuisine: Holyland Grocery and Deli

If you’ve never enjoyed falafel, shawarma or hummus and are curious about Middle Eastern Cuisine this may be for you
Brian is at Holyland Grocery And Deli, part restaurant and part grocer that specializes in bringing the tastes of the Middle East here to Milwaukee.
About Holyland Grocery and Deli (website)
We are your Neighbor Middle Eastern Grocery & Deli. Located one block off of 27th Street, we specialize in Middle Eastern food products. The aisles are fully-stocked with food products and ingredients including Basmati rice, couscous and cereals, as well as packaged and loose teas and spices. Fillo dough, aloo, falafel and ready-to-eat meals can be found in the freezers lining one side of the store, while fresh items can be picked up here as well, including apples, bananas, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplant and a variety of Halal Meats from our butcher. Catering, phone orders and deliveries are available. Last but not least looking to travel to the Middle East ask us for our Special Pricing.
